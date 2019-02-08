Kangana Ranaut THRASHES Alia Bhatt For Being Karan Johar's PUPPET; Refuses To Accept Her APOLOGY

Kangana Called Alia & Vented Out Her Anger

Kangana told an entertainment website that she had called Alia to ask, why she is so scared to see Manikarnika. "I reached out to Alia and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it's a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work?"

Kangana Added..

"I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film."

Kangana Suggested Alia To Grow A Spine

Kangana also asserted, "I suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism. If she doesn't have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don't consider her successful."

Kangana: Alia Has No Success Value

"I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value. Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Napo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that."

What’s Your Take?

