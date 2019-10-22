Kangana Ranaut To Feature In Hindi Remake Of 'Aadai'?

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut may play the lead role in the Hindi remake of Tamil thriller, Aadai. The Tamil version of the movie had Amala Paul in the lead role. It is being said that Vikram Bhatt has acquired the remake rights. Rathna Kumar, who directed Aadai, will reportedly direct the remake as well.

In Aadai, Amala Paul was critically acclaimed for playing the role of Kamini, a free-spirited woman who lives life on her terms. Her life takes a roller coaster ride after a farewell party. Kamini wakes up the next morning only to find herself completely naked. The movie makes the viewers get to their seat's edges when Kamini tries to find a way out without a piece of cloth to cover herself.

The film not only portrays a new age free-spirited girl, but also touches history when tax was collected from women for covering their breasts in Kerala. Over 300 years ago, Kerala had a system of taxation, in which women from backward castes and Dalits had to pay a tax if they wanted to cover their breasts. The history was narrated in a graphical representation in 'Aadai'.

Though the film couldn't make an impact at the box office, it was well appreciated by critics. Kangana, who is currently busy with the shoot of Jayalalithaa biopic - Thalaivi, will apparently begin work on this project after completing Thalaivi.

Thalaivi is a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by Vijay. The director, during a recent interview with the Times of India, opened up about the project. "This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one," Vijay had said.