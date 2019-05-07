English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kangana Ranaut To Lock Horns With Hrithik Roshan At The Box Office On July 26!

    By
    |

    After their ugly public spat over their personal life, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are all set to battle it out on the professional front as well. The release date of Kangana's upcoming Mental Hai Kya which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been postponed from June 21 to July 26. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will be hitting the big screens on the same day ahead.

    Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was earlier supposed to release on January 26 this year along with Kangana's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. However, the makers of Super 30 pushed their release date to July 26. And now, the release date of Kangana's Mental Hai Kya too has been pushed to the same date.

    ssp

    Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's production house who is backing Mental Hai Kya issued an official statement stating that they have taken the call by considering better prospects for the movie at the box office.

    The statement reads, "The shift in the release date is a decision taken after recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and a top research team, keeping in mind the other releases a week before and after this date. We have thus been advised to shift the release of our movie to 26th July, purely for business prospects. On knowing that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did everything in our purview to ensure the other parties that there will be no mudslinging and it will be a dignified release. We stand by assuring that to all other parties."

    Further, Ekta shared the official statement and tweeted, "My decision my film.....so all brickbats directed to me pls! I'm my own person !!!"

    Mental Hai Kya is helmed by National Award winning director Prakash Kovelmudi and written by Kanika Dhillon and has Kangana and Rajkummar reuniting on screen after Queen. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is based on the true story of mathematician Anand Kumar of 'Super 30'.

    Kangana Ranaut Mocks Karan Johar & Hrithik Roshan: They Will Never Be Where I Am!

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue