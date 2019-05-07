Kangana Ranaut To Lock Horns With Hrithik Roshan At The Box Office On July 26!

After their ugly public spat over their personal life, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are all set to battle it out on the professional front as well. The release date of Kangana's upcoming Mental Hai Kya which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been postponed from June 21 to July 26. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will be hitting the big screens on the same day ahead.

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was earlier supposed to release on January 26 this year along with Kangana's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. However, the makers of Super 30 pushed their release date to July 26. And now, the release date of Kangana's Mental Hai Kya too has been pushed to the same date.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's production house who is backing Mental Hai Kya issued an official statement stating that they have taken the call by considering better prospects for the movie at the box office.

The statement reads, "The shift in the release date is a decision taken after recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and a top research team, keeping in mind the other releases a week before and after this date. We have thus been advised to shift the release of our movie to 26th July, purely for business prospects. On knowing that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did everything in our purview to ensure the other parties that there will be no mudslinging and it will be a dignified release. We stand by assuring that to all other parties."

Further, Ekta shared the official statement and tweeted, "My decision my film.....so all brickbats directed to me pls! I'm my own person !!!"

Mental Hai Kya is helmed by National Award winning director Prakash Kovelmudi and written by Kanika Dhillon and has Kangana and Rajkummar reuniting on screen after Queen. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is based on the true story of mathematician Anand Kumar of 'Super 30'.