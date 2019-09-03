kangana-ranaut-to-shoot-a-grand-retro-dance-number-for-jayalalithaa-biopic

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for being a perfectionist and believes in attending to each detail to ensure a flawless performance, is currently prepping up for her much awaited project i.e., the biopic of Jayalalithaa. The film is titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil and is being directed by AL Vijay, and has been written by Baahubali & Manikarnika writer, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Dirrty Picture and Once Upon A Time in Mumbai writer, Rajat Aroraa.

From the last one week, Ms Ranaut has been attending Bharatnatyam classes regularly, and there is a lot of excitement around what the actress has in store for the audience, especially because prior to becoming a politician, Jayalalithaa was also an actress.

It has also been revealed that Kangana will shoot a grand song for the film with over a 100 background dancers. The song will be choreographed by Gayathri Raghuram, a renowned choreographer from South Indian Film Industry. In accordance with the period the track is set in, the song will have a distinct retro vibe. Going by her diligent rehearsals, looks like Kangana is all set to deliver a song which will set new benchmarks.

Earlier, speaking about this project, Kangana was quoted as saying, "I was working on my own biopic, but her (Jayalalithaa) story is very similar to my story. In fact, it is a bigger success story than mine. When I heard the narration of this film, I found many similarities between both the stories. So when I had the option to do a film based on her story or my story, I decided on the former."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Panga, which is being helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has earlier directed Bareily Ki Barfi.