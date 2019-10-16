    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Walks The Talk; To Start Her Own Production House For Talented Newcomers

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut has already proved her mettle as an actor and a director, and now she is all set to foray into production. After successfully venturing into direction with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she is all set to open her own studio by early 2020. Kangana has already invested in real estate for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

      "My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way and the [makers] want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform. It's important that these powerful scripts don't get lost and make it to the big screen," said Ms Ranaut in a statement.

      kangana-ranaut-to-start-her-own-production-house-for-talented-newcomers

      Even though she is one of the most coveted actors in the industry, she does not want to act in her production ventures and wants to test the waters with small-budget films. "I want to [back] a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment," added Kangana. It wasn't long ago when Kangana had called out the nepotism that exists in the industry.

      On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya and will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, Panga will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

      Read more about: kangana ranaut
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue