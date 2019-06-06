English
    Is Kangana Ranaut Unhappy With Mental Hai Kya Director? Here's The Truth

    Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain her fans with her next project Mental Hai Kya. There are rumours that the actress was not happy with some scenes in the movie and has decided to re-shoot them. Talking about the same, a source told Asian Age, "After Kangana saw the footage, she was not happy with the way her role had shaped up. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes. Kangana wanted those scenes to be re-shot."

    The source further added, "We must understand that Kangana is no longer satisfied with just being an actor on her sets. She wants to participate in every aspect of her film's evolution. And why not? If it's okay for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to direct the director, why is it so shocking when Kangana does the same?"

    Kangana Ranaut

    When a leading daily contacted Director Prakash Kovelamudi and asked about the rumours, he said, "We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film.''

    He went on to add, ''Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it's been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from business perspective by the producers. We are ready to hit screens on 26th July. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue."

    Mental Hai Kya is being made under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and is co-produced by Shailesh Singh. The film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shiergil in key roles and is set to release on 26 July 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
