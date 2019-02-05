Kangana Ranaut UPSET With Sonu Sood; Lashes Out, "Why Is He Maligning The Film 'Manikarnika'?"

'Sonu Should Not Be Speaking About The Film'

The actress told Indian Express, "Sonu Sood is not allowed to talk about the project. He should not be speaking about the film as his contract was terminated."

Kangana Accuses Sonu Sood Of Maligning Her Film

"He doesn't hold any sort of participation in the film. Why is he maligning the film? So, these people have deep-rooted agendas."

'It's Shocking To See People Exploit The Situation'

She further added, "The worst is that they are claiming to be a part of the film. It is shocking how people can exploit the situation. However, it is a time to celebrate for us as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide."

Sonu Sood's Leaked Portion From The Film

A few days ago, a video clipping of Sonu Sood from the portion for which he had earlier shot, went viral on the internet.

For Those Who Ain't Aware

When Sonu walked out of the film, Kangana claimed that he exited the project because he "refused to work under a woman director".

This Is What Sonu Had Said Before Manikarnika's Release

A few days prior Manikarnika's release, Sonu had said in an interview, "Not being a part of Manikarnika... will always bother me. I will always miss that whole experience of shooting for the film because the film was very special to me."