Kangana Ranaut Urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Scrap Article 370

The ghastly terror attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir where more than 44 CRPF jawans were martyred has left the entire country in deep shock and grief. Kangana Ranaut has requested PM Modi to scrap article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also limits the powers of the Parliament for making laws concerning the state.

When asked to comment on the Pulwama Terrorist Attack, the 'Manikarnika' actress said, "First of all we should stop calling it an attack on soldiers, it's an attack on each one of us because soldiers are our defence and they martyred for us.

Any Indian, who is presently feeling that they are doing some 'ehsaan' on the soldiers by showing sympathy, they should just remember ki hamla hum par hua hai. Defence of your house is for you and our soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for us and our anger is justified."

"We should use this time to do something constructive and it's my sincere request to our Prime Minister to scrap article 370. There shouldn't be a state in the country, whose people, even after so many years of independence, are still confused as to which side do they belong. They don't know which country they belong to. I think all Indians should come together and request our Prime Minister and make sure that it happens," Kangana further added.

The actress also spoke about the ban on Pakistani artistes and said, "People in Pakistan love our films and love us but somewhere we need to draw the line. There is a religion for everything, war also has its own religion. In this, we are with our country. And the people of Pakistan should be inspired. They are with their country and we are with ours. There are no two ways about it. We are with our soldiers, our government and our soil." She further added, "There should be no conflict. If families of the soldiers are hurt then why should we entertain Pakistani artists? Emotions of the families are most important right now."

