Kangana Ranaut Was Almost Beaten To Death: When Sister Rangoli Was Attacked With Acid

Rangoli Was Attacked Because She Had Refused A Guy’s Proposal

After sharing the above picture, Rangoli wrote, "Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what?

Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, world is not kind to girl child ,time to fight all kind of social evil ... so it's safer for our children 🙏"

Netizens Praise Rangoli's Guts

A netizen wrote to Rangoli saying, "I must say after seeing this pic you are more beautiful than kangana🌹", the latter replied saying, "Ha ha you are very kind, people said I was dark beauty with long straight and dark hair, Chotu had curly hair and pale skin like turmeric so much so that our dadi called her Peeli (yellow ) 😁"

Netizens Ask Rangoli ‘How Can You Be So Brave?’

To which Rangoli replied, "I don't know wat to say honestly I had given up on my life, my now husband bt back den jst a normal friend washd my wounds & waited outside operation theatres fr years vry supportive sister & parents collectively breathed life in to me.. can't take credit fr wat my life is today🙏."

Is Rangoli Updated About The Guy Who Attacked Her?

When a netizen asked Rangoli, "Where is this monster? Living free? He has a wife, children? A job? A normal face, a normal eye, ear? He itches, is he in pain? Or does he sleep comfortable? Has he repented? Does he care today?", Rangoli said, "I don't know initially I wanted to know everything but my sister helped me disassociate from all this, it was harming my recovery process and now my husband and my son are my priority, not going after a culprit."

She further added, "I do believe sadak chaap romeos are a big evil of our society and we need to fight the mindset not individuals."

(Social media posts are unedited.)

We must say that both Rangoli and Kangana are brave souls and they have come a long way.