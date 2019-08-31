English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kangana Ranaut Will DONATE LARGE Part Of Her Earnings To Cauvery Calling!

    By
    |

    Bollywood celebrities are in positions of power to influence the larger society in a massive way. Realising this power, Kangana Ranaut has decided to wholeheartedly support the 'Cauvery Calling' initiative by Isha Foundation. She has stated that she will be contributing a large sum of her earnings to this project, which aims to revitalise the river Cauvery by crowd-sourcing funds and planting trees in the river basin.

    Kangana Wants To Do Her Bit To Revive Cauvery River

    Kangana Wants To Do Her Bit To Revive Cauvery River

    The current situation of water scarcity in Chennai and other places in India paints a stark picture of what our future will look like if we don't take appropriate corrective measures now. It is with this understanding that Kangana is saying that she will donate a large part of her earnings to Cauvery Calling.

    'Leonardo DiCaprio Was Concerned About It Even Though He Is In The US'

    'Leonardo DiCaprio Was Concerned About It Even Though He Is In The US'

    She said, "The rivers that are our lifeline are ceasing to exist. The drought in Chennai became a global issue. Leonardo DiCaprio was concerned about it even though he is in the US. Don't you think I will die of shame if I have no concern about what is happening in my country?"

    She Urges Everyone To Donate For At Least One Sapling Every Year

    She Urges Everyone To Donate For At Least One Sapling Every Year

    She continued with how each one of us can contribute in our own small ways, which will have a large impact on the environment. "Each of us needs to donate only Rs 42 for a sapling every year and the volunteers of Isha Foundation will plant them. Our population stands at 1.3 billion. Imagine the green belt we can have if each of us donates for a sapling!

    Her Sister Rangoli Wants Her Son To Grow Up In A Greener World

    Her Sister Rangoli Wants Her Son To Grow Up In A Greener World

    She added how her sister too has pledged to ensure that her son grows up in a greener world."My sister Rangoli said that she will support this cause so that her son, Prithvi, grows up in a greener world. My appeal to everybody is to think of the next generation and come forward to help this cause. I will dedicate a large part of my earnings to the cause."

    Other Celebrities Endorsing This Cause

    Other Celebrities Endorsing This Cause

    Cauvery Calling is a 12-year-long project, which aims to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin. Many other celebrities endorsed the initiative's mother campaign, the Rally For Rivers in 2017. Celebrities such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Kajol, Imtiaz Ali, Rishi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and many more had given a missed call in support of the campaign.

    MOST READ: Shankar Mahadevan & His Sons Release A Groovy Track On Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi!

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue