Kangana Ranaut Will DONATE LARGE Part Of Her Earnings To Cauvery Calling!

Kangana Wants To Do Her Bit To Revive Cauvery River

The current situation of water scarcity in Chennai and other places in India paints a stark picture of what our future will look like if we don't take appropriate corrective measures now. It is with this understanding that Kangana is saying that she will donate a large part of her earnings to Cauvery Calling.

'Leonardo DiCaprio Was Concerned About It Even Though He Is In The US'

She said, "The rivers that are our lifeline are ceasing to exist. The drought in Chennai became a global issue. Leonardo DiCaprio was concerned about it even though he is in the US. Don't you think I will die of shame if I have no concern about what is happening in my country?"

She Urges Everyone To Donate For At Least One Sapling Every Year

She continued with how each one of us can contribute in our own small ways, which will have a large impact on the environment. "Each of us needs to donate only Rs 42 for a sapling every year and the volunteers of Isha Foundation will plant them. Our population stands at 1.3 billion. Imagine the green belt we can have if each of us donates for a sapling!

Her Sister Rangoli Wants Her Son To Grow Up In A Greener World

She added how her sister too has pledged to ensure that her son grows up in a greener world."My sister Rangoli said that she will support this cause so that her son, Prithvi, grows up in a greener world. My appeal to everybody is to think of the next generation and come forward to help this cause. I will dedicate a large part of my earnings to the cause."

Other Celebrities Endorsing This Cause

Cauvery Calling is a 12-year-long project, which aims to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin. Many other celebrities endorsed the initiative's mother campaign, the Rally For Rivers in 2017. Celebrities such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Kajol, Imtiaz Ali, Rishi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and many more had given a missed call in support of the campaign.