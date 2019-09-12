Kangana Ranaut To Be Trained By Thailand Stunt Directors For Dhaakad: Director Razneesh Razy Ghai

After the first teaser of 'Dhaakad' was released, many compared the look of Kangana Ranaut's to Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, which was released in 2001. Kangana, in a recent interview, stated that 'Dhaakad' will be more or less like the Hollywood horror franchise, Resident Evil.

In an interview to Mid-Day, the Queen actor said, "Dhaakad is in the same space as Resident Evil. The movie has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don't like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious."

Director Razneesh Razy Ghai explained how she will be trained for the stunt sequences in the movie. He told the tabloid, "Manikarnika was a period film that had Kangana training with swords. But since Dhaakad is a contemporary movie, the style of action is different. She will have to undergo a six-week programme - besides learning hand-to-hand combat and Krav Maga for two weeks each, she will dedicate a fortnight to learn how to use guns. A team of stunt directors from Thailand will train her."

It is being said that the film will be shot mostly in Thailand, Budapest and Prague. The movie is scheduled to be released for Diwali 2020. Dhaakad will also have a few scenes shot in the northern parts of India and the crew is waiting for Kangana to finish her work on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga in order to finalise the dates. In Panga, she plays the role of a Kabbadi player.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, which was directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. If reports are to be believed, Kangana is currently getting trained in the classical dance form, Bharatanatyam, for her role in Thalaivi. Thalaivi is a biopic on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Shooting for the film will start by October end.