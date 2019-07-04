After Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek, Kapil Dev Drops By To Meet & Greet Rishi Kapoor In New York City!

From the last one year, Rishi Kapoor has been in New York City as he had to undergo cancer treatment. In last one year, many celebs including Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC. Recently, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen bonding with Rishi Kapoor and his family in NYC along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Can you guess who did drop by to meet Rishi Kapoor recently?

Well, it's none other than the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The yesteryear couple looked every bit charged by the presence of Kapil Dev and were seen posing along with him. Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Super charged about the World Cup !!! #kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit."

It must be known to all that India will be facing Sri Lanka in the semi-final match this Saturday and just like you and us, the Kapoor couple is super excited!

On a related note, Kapil Dev is also constantly in the headlines owing to a movie being made on India's first historic world cup win starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83, also casts Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, the wife of Kapil Dev. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

Whereas, Rishi Kapoor will be making his comeback in Bollywood with Jhootha Kahin Ka. The film also casts Nimisha Mehta, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi in the lead roles. The film will arrive in the theatres on July 19.