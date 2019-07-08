Kapil Dev In Ranveer Singh's Biopic? Fans Scream, Keep Kapil Dev Away From Ranveer!

Ever since a picture of Kapil Dev in a colouful trouser went viral on the Internet, fans can't stop making memes on Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh. It's known to all that Ranveer Singh is cast in the lead role for 83, a sports drama centered on the world cup win by then Indian captain Kapil Dev and his boys. And, now, fans claim that Kapil Dev will star in Ranveer Singh's biopic? Wondering why? Have a look!

bet you never saw kapil dev in these trousers! at the botham charity day pic.twitter.com/LbqjBVeNhR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 22, 2014

Kapil's wife to Ranveer singh - mere husband se door raho

— ⚡Bushra بشرى ⚡ (@bushrastic) July 7, 2019

Is Ranveer playing Kapil or is it vice versa? — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) July 7, 2019

Are inko Ranveer Singh se thoda dur rakho yr. Thode dino me ye nhi to skirt me ghumenge — Mr. Gattani (@keshavg1805) July 7, 2019

That's what happens when you expose anyone to @RanveerOfficial. — ROHIT MALHOTRA (@rohit121171) July 7, 2019

Ye to @RanveerOfficial hai..dono ek dusre ki biopic kar rahe hai kya.. — Arpit Patel (@arpit124p) July 7, 2019

On a related note, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

Speaking of stepping into Kapil Dev's shoes, earlier, Ranveer Singh had said, "I'm hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen."