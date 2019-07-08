English
    Kapil Dev In Ranveer Singh's Biopic? Fans Scream, Keep Kapil Dev Away From Ranveer!

    Ever since a picture of Kapil Dev in a colouful trouser went viral on the Internet, fans can't stop making memes on Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh. It's known to all that Ranveer Singh is cast in the lead role for 83, a sports drama centered on the world cup win by then Indian captain Kapil Dev and his boys. And, now, fans claim that Kapil Dev will star in Ranveer Singh's biopic? Wondering why? Have a look!

    On a related note, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

    Speaking of stepping into Kapil Dev's shoes, earlier, Ranveer Singh had said, "I'm hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen."

    Read more about: kapil dev ranveer singh
