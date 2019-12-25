Kapoors’ Christmas Brunch Pictures: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Arrive!

Kareena, Saif & Taimur Make A Glamorous Appearance

Kareena, Saif and Taimur looked super glamorous as always when they arrived for the Christmas brunch hosted by Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor.

Bringing The Merry In Red!

Karisma arrived for the Christmas party with her children, Samiera and Kiaan. Karisma looked chic in a red printed dress, whereas Samiera and Kiaan looked adorable in formal outfits.

Alia Attends The Kapoors' Christmas Brunch For The First Time

This year, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Kapoor Christmas brunch. She arrived for the get together with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia looked pretty in a light blue crop top with a pink plaid skirt, whereas Ranbir looked handsome in a denim jacket paired with khaki pants.

In Christmas Spirit!

Randhir Kapoor arrived in full Christmas spirit, sporting a Santa hat and the colours of the season. Babita Kapoor joined, looking elegant in a navy blue outfit.

Rishi And Neetu Arrive

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also attended the Christmas brunch. Rishi and Neetu spent a majority of the year in New York, where Rishi was undergoing treatment for cancer.