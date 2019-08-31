Karan Deol Reveals He Was Bullied In School; ‘Are You Sure You Are Sunny Deol’s Son’ He Was Taunted!

Although we tend to think that the lives of star kids are totally easy and super comfortable, that may not always be the case. Karan Deol opened up about how he was bullied by his classmates and teachers at school for being Sunny Deol's son.

While speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Karan opened up about how his first memory of school is that of him getting bullied for who he was. "The first memory I have of school was when, in first grade, we had a sports competition and I was taking part in a race. I was standing there when suddenly a few older boys surrounded me. One of them lifted me and, in front of everyone, smacked me down. He then asked me, 'Are you sure you're Sunny Deol's son? You can't even fight back'. I was so embarrassed."

Shockingly, even the teachers did not spare him. He continued, "It didn't get any easier from there. Most kids would either judge me or make fun of me. Even the teachers were the same. Once when I didn't do well in an assignment, a teacher came up to me and said in the middle of the class, 'you're only capable to write your dad's cheques and nothing else'. I was heartbroken."

Fortunately, he found solace in his mother. "My mom was my only support through all of this, she'd keep telling me, 'They're saying these things because that's how they are as people, it says nothing about you'. That kept me going. It was tough but I had to stand up for myself and answer back instead of giving up and backing down. I had to understand that no one else but I had the right to decide my worth," he added.

Karan went on to talk about the time he finally came through. He said that once when he participated in a talent competition and performed a rap song without fear, channelizing all his suffering through it, he felt absolutely liberated, and was even loved by the audience. He revealed that that was the moment which changed his life.

He has realized that "it doesn't take people and situations to make your life better. It takes a strong belief in yourself, the power to see yourself for who you are, and not the way others want you to be".

"You're not made to fit into molds, you're made to create your own identity -- one that's unlike anybody else's," he concluded.

Karan is all set to make his entry into Bollywood with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' which is directed and produced by Sunny Deol. It releases on September 20.

