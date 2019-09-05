Karan Deol-Sahher Bambaa Starrer 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' Trailer Released

The trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and another newbie Sahher Bambaa just hit the online circuits. The film is directed by Sunny Deol himself.

You can watch the trailer here.

It is only fair to say that Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, who is making his acting debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, looks dashing in the trailer. The makers have released the trailer just a couple of weeks before the release of the movie. The romantic drama, which also has debutante Sahher Bambba playing the female lead, has been in the news ever since it went on floors two years ago.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which borrows its title from Karan's grandfather Dharmendra's famous song of the same name from the 1973 film Blackmail, is touted to be an adventurous love story.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas's official teaser and the title song were received with huge enthusiasm by the movie buffs. In the two-minute 17-second video clip, the filmmaker shows us the deeper version of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Karan and Sahher look hopeful and we must say, their chemistry on-screen has worked out really well.

The trailer, which gives the fans a glimpse of Karan and Sahher's lovely on-screen pair, shows the breathtaking locations. The locations give a comforting touch to the film's proceedings. It will not be fair not to mention the title track which was composed by Arijit Singh. It looks like the title track is a USP for the film.

Both the newcomers have received blessings and love from Dharmendra who took to his Instagram page and posted, "They both have done their best within the limits of their characters in PPDKP. BLESS the newcomers."

Produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will release worldwide on September 20, 2019.