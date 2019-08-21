Karan Johar Admits Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Politically Incorrect; Was BLASTED By Shabana Azmi For It!

Karan Johar is one of the most popular Hindi cinema directors and producers. He is considered to belong to the mainstream segment of the film industry, as most of his works have been commercially inclined. When Karan was recently at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne, he opened up about how Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a highly politically incorrect film. Read on!

The filmmaker admitted that his first direction got so many things wrong that even veteran actress Shabana Azmi was disappointed with it. "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the most politically incorrect film. I remember Shabana Azmi saw the film somewhere in the UK and she called me. She was aghast," he recalled."She told me, 'what have you shown? That a girl has short hair, so she's not attractive, and now her hair is long and she's pretty? What do you have to say to this?' I said I'm sorry. She said, 'what? that's all you have to say?' I said yes because I know you're right," he added.

Even though now KJo recognizes the film's shortcomings, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai went on to win 8 Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award in 1999. There's also no doubt that it is one of the most loved Bollywood films.

That aside, Karan has evolved as a filmmaker to a great extent. He has directed and produced some critically acclaimed movies in recent times, such as, Bombay Talkies, Raazi, Kapoor & Sons, Lust Stories and others. Talking about how he is still viewed as mainstream, he said, "We get less credit for the kind of films we make now or produce. We are still tagged only as mainstream, which isn't true."

KJo's next directorial venture will be 'Takht' a multi-starrer historical drama, featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release in 2020.

MOST READ: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's 'War' Will Be An Adrenaline Pumping Visual Extravaganza: Director