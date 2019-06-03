Karan Johar BLAMES This Person For Kalank FAILURE; Reveals How Alia, Varun & Others Reacted To It
We all saw how drastically Karan Johar's much-ambitious project, Kalank tanked at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹150-180 crore, the film managed to earn only ₹142.15 crore. In his recent interview with DNA, when Karan Johar was probed about Kalank failure, the director took the entire blame on himself and also revealed how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reached out to him post the film's failure.
Karan Takes The Blame For Kalank Failure
"I will never go through a phase of delusion where I will blame the audience. If a film fails, it is my fault, it is our fault. I am the older one and I have to be the wiser one. I shouldn't be making mistakes."
Karan Reveals Where Did He & His Team Go Wrong
"Let me say this. All of us are allowed to have interpretational errors in cinema. We may interpret a subject matter in such a way that may not go into your liking. Or your thinking.
But when you make a colossal film, you cannot go wrong. That means there was something we didn't look at initially and closely."
KJo Doesn't Blame The Director Either
"And I take that responsibility. I told the director, there is no one person to blame. And, if there is, then please hold me responsible. I should have been much more vigilant," asserted Karan.
Karan On Varun-Alia's Reaction To Kalank's Failure
Speaking of Varun Dhawan, Karan said that he has immense respect for the young star. He was quoted as saying, "Varun came to me and said, ‘Karan, let's make this up to the audience and to the studio which backed us. Let us, the same team get together and make it up to them by giving them a winner. Let us not get cowed down by this failure. Instead let us move on to something more positive.'
I have humongous respect for Varun. Tell me, how many lead actors will do something like this? How many actors will walk into the room of the producer and not blame him or her for the failure?"
"Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur...all of them called me with only love and respect. They said, 'We stand by the film.' No one called with the feeling, 'Why did this happen to us?'
They were all like, 'No, this has happened. Now, let us make sure we will rise above this.' The spirit of the cast and crew is what gratified me.
I am happy that the people I have surrounded myself with are strong, happy and positive. I have learnt from this whole experience," concluded Karan.
On the work front, Karan will direct his upcoming film, Takht, soon. The film casts Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi and Anil Kapoor.