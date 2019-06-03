Karan Johar BLAMES This Person For Kalank FAILURE; Reveals How Alia, Varun & Others Reacted To It

Karan Takes The Blame For Kalank Failure

"I will never go through a phase of delusion where I will blame the audience. If a film fails, it is my fault, it is our fault. I am the older one and I have to be the wiser one. I shouldn't be making mistakes."

Karan Reveals Where Did He & His Team Go Wrong

"Let me say this. All of us are allowed to have interpretational errors in cinema. We may interpret a subject matter in such a way that may not go into your liking. Or your thinking.

But when you make a colossal film, you cannot go wrong. That means there was something we didn't look at initially and closely."

KJo Doesn't Blame The Director Either

"And I take that responsibility. I told the director, there is no one person to blame. And, if there is, then please hold me responsible. I should have been much more vigilant," asserted Karan.

Karan On Varun-Alia's Reaction To Kalank's Failure

Speaking of Varun Dhawan, Karan said that he has immense respect for the young star. He was quoted as saying, "Varun came to me and said, ‘Karan, let's make this up to the audience and to the studio which backed us. Let us, the same team get together and make it up to them by giving them a winner. Let us not get cowed down by this failure. Instead let us move on to something more positive.'

I have humongous respect for Varun. Tell me, how many lead actors will do something like this? How many actors will walk into the room of the producer and not blame him or her for the failure?"