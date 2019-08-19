Karan Johar Calls Out A Troll Who Mocked His Sexuality!

Karan Johar and wit walk hand in hand. One just can't get away with trolling this maverick director. He's known for his witty replies and is quite good at teaching a lesson to the trolls. So, when a troll tried to poke fun at KJo's sexuality, Karan Johar made sure to give him a befitting reply and shush him up in the most sarcastic way.

It all happened when the troll took to Twitter and wrote, "Karan Johar ke life pe ek movie banani chahiye. Karan Johar : The Gay.."

To which Karan replied, "You absolutely orignal genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today!!!"

Soon after KJo's reply, the troll removed his tweet from the micro-bogging site but KJo's reply had already grabbed many eyeballs by then and here's how his followers reacted to his tweet.

अशांत @iamashish_jha: "@karanjohar Sir you shouldn't respond to such creatures... You are giving them what they want.. ATTENTION they are the peoples who are ashamed of their own existence."

The Real Bobby deol @BjpDeol: "@karanjohar I think we don't have right to go personal in karan Johar.. But whatever movie would be made it would be inspiring.. Karan Johar fights with himself and won the war strongly and raised the standard and bars of dharma too.. Respect."

Aklesh @iAklesh: "@karanjohar Karan Sir Please Ignore The Negativity 🤗 You're Inspiration For Many people."

Taroon @Taroonw: "@karanjohar Yet another entertainer from Karan Johar; only this time on Twitter."

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon kick-start the preparation for his multi-starrer directorial, Takht. The periodic drama casts Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)