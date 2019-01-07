 »   »   »  Not Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, But Karan Johar Confirms That The Duo Is Indeed Dating!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- India Lost Over 1 Crore Jobs In 2018 — Congress Slams BJP Citing Report
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test — Match Abandoned Due To Rain
- Honor To Launch A New "Selfie" Centric Smartphone In India On 8th Jan
- Tata Harrier Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of January Launch
- 12 Best Safe Investment Options in India
- This Star Asked Katrina To Marry Him In Front Of Salman Khan
- Peripheral Artery Disease PAD: Symptoms, Causes & Prevention
- Avantipur: The Pilgrim Centre Of Jammu And Kashmir
Well well, it looks like secrets are hard to keep in Bollywood as the truth spills out in some way or the other. Reports were all over the place since a year that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a serious relationship and plan to get married soon. They were also spotted hanging out together several times, but when asked if they're in a relationship, they either refused to answer or simply said no.
Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Was The Real Culprit!
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, the film-maker was having a chat with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and asked them about their celebrity crushes.
KL Rahul Had A Crush On Malaika Arora
KL Rahul revealed that he had a big crush on Malaika Arora and as the years passed, it fizzled away and he doesn't feel the same way towards her.
Karan Johar Accidentally Confirmed That Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Are Dating!
As soon as Karan Johar heard KL Rahul's statements, he went ahead asking, 'Is it because that Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor?' Karan Johar accidentally confirmed that Malaika and Arjun are indeed dating.
Wedding Bells?
A source close to the couple had earlier said to DNA, "Arjun and Malaika have started spending quality time together. They are extremely fond of each other and are exploring their beautiful relationship. Let's not jump the gun here. We should just let them be. Marriage is definitely not on the cards anytime soon for them."
Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan