Karan Johar's Fanboy Moment With Amitabh Bachchan: I Fainted The First Time I Had To Work With Him

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 today and birthday wishes for him have been pouring from all nooks and corners. Director-producer Karan Johar penned an emotional note for his 'Amit Uncle' and said that he will always be a fatherlike figure to him.

Sharing a picture of Big B on his Instagram page, Karan wrote, "I was a 3 or 4 years old when I began to realise the magnitude of the man....subsequently I had the privilege of growing up around him ... I was first told I must always touch his feet as a mark of respect...but very soon after it came absolutely naturally to me...in fact it's now a reflex action when I see him and I can never stop myself ( even when i know my pants are perhaps a tad tight and it could result in an embarrassing tear)."

He further added, "I call him Amit uncle( with great pride...almost patting my back because I have the right to this familiarity) and he will always be like a father figure to me....I probably can never be entirely myself around him because that starstruck kid with big awestruck eyes every time he walked into a room has never ever left me...and never will...I fainted the First time I had to work him and am not sure things have changed even today...I faint a little in my head everytime I meet him and then compose myself so I can play act serious filmmaker again!"

Amitabh Bachchan is my hugest inspiration ...his child like enthusiasm for everything he does...his paramount passion for every tiny detail...his ambition to keep achieving after being the ambassador of achievement ...what do I say...there will never be a man and legend like him ever again! And there shouldn't be....he has earned the place of mega movie star monopoly! Happy birthday Amit uncle! We love you so much....🙏🙏❤️❤️," wrote the filmmaker.

Apart from Karan Johar, many other celebrities too wished the superstar on their respective social media handles.

Farah Khan had a funny birthday wish for Big B and wrote, "Happy birthday @SrBachchan.. heard theyv declared a National Holiday today for your birthday 😄.. lov u Amitji ♥️." (sic)

Madhuri Dixit too wished the Shahenshah of the Hindi film industry and posted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @SrBachchan saab. Your energy & enthusiasm is inspiring! Love & warm regards." (sic)

"Happy b'day #AmitabhBachchan sir .. you inspire us to face everything with humility grace & a touch of humour @SrBachchan And to be a through professional while being a master of one's craft .. thank you for being such a beacon," wrote Tisca Chopra.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra', Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo', Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' and Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund'.

