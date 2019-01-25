Sorry Ranbir Kapoor, But Karan Johar Feels Ranveer Singh's Stardom Is Way Bigger Than Yours!

Karan On Ranveer

He said, "I loved Ranveer on the cover of India Today magazine. I love Ranveer. He is my go to person for everything. He is very flamboyant and that's something that he shows to the public. He is always this person, he is originally very flamboyant. He is my hero."

What Makes Ranveer Stand Apart?

He added, "Ranveer's energy enhances his stardom. Other actors like Ranbir kapoor, Varun Dhawan don't have that much energy but they are unique in their own way. They are amazing actors and are really good on screen."

Karan Also Talked About His Kids – Yash & Roohi

"I don't want to spoil them because I was spoiled by my father silly, my mother kept me strong and stable. And now my mother and me are co-parenting, so it's the same thing all over again."

What’s One Lesson He Wants To Teach His Kids?

"The one thing that I would do when I raise my children is actually keep them very open-minded and also not fall into traps. I think there are many children and parents tend to do when they say little things like 'Don't cry like a girl'.

I think that can really really affect a child. That is toxic masculinity. I want my children to be in an open environment where they can say and express what they feel, where they don't need to be slotted.

I really don't care what they do in life, whether they do the same thing as me or not, whether they are chip of nepotism or not. I would want them to live the life they want," concluded Karan.