Karan Johar Gets Emotional On Gauri Khan's Birthday; Calls Her 'His Strongest Silent Support System'

Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan celebrates her 49th birthday today. On the first lady of Bollywood's special day, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is quite close to the Khans, penned an emotional message for the birthday girl.

Sharing a picture of Gauri, Karan wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram page, which read, "Happy birthday to the strongest silent support system in my life...the most real person I know...beautiful within and beautiful always ....and one must never be fooled with her blank stare because she is ridiculously on point with her observations! She makes me laugh with her manual of how to live a stress free life ( she knows what I am talking about) also am so proud with how she has created a solid professional zone for herself and is super successfully running a design enterprise...I love you so much Gauri! You don't realise how much of a force you are in all our lives....shine on!! Happy birthday." (sic)

Check out his Instagram post here.

Speaking about how his friendship with Gauri has stood the test of time, the filmmaker revealed in one of his past magazine interviews, "She's strong and solid. She's a great mother, a wonderful wife and daughter. She's the silent support in my life. We don't need to talk to each other. Yet we'll always stand by each other. She's like a daughter to my mother and a sister to me. I love the way she handles her life. I love the way she balances being Shahrukh Khan's wife and being a self-sufficient professional. She is the support system we all lean on." (sic)

In the same interview, he even revealed that he keeps a picture of Shahrukh and Gauri in his room. He was quoted as saying by the magazine, "Shahrukh and I lean on Gauri for stability. She's such a strong lady. There's a photo of SRK and Gauri in my room. I stare at them because they give me strength."

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon kickstart the shooting of his multistarrer, 'Takht'.

