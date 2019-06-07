Karan Johar Hates Salman Khan; Lied About Liking His Film Bharat: Kamaal R Khan Spits Fire Yet Again

KRK Joins Hands With Kangana's Sister Rangoli

KRK says, "Once again I do agree with Kangana Ranaut that Karan Johar hates Salman khan and he is not so big fool that he will like crap film #Bharat. Still he was praising it and calling it superb. But Karan is also not wrong coz this is the culture of Bollywood where ppl like only lie."

For The Unversed, Here's What Rangoli Had Tweeted

A few days ago, Rangoli took a potshot at Karan Johar and tweeted, "Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai." 🤓

KRK Touted Bharat As A 'Torture'

"It's interval and till here #Bharat is the worst film of Salman khan during last 10 years. #Race3 and #Tubelight are #Sholay n #MughalEAzam compare to this crap. No story, no emotion, no entertainment till here. It's a total torture, waste of time and money.🤪😂."

"I am not able to Jhelo 2nd half of this crap #Bharat! I really don't know, how to sit in the theatre till the end.😂😛😭🥵."

KRK Gives Bharat Two Stars

"Finally #Bharat torture is over. It's worst film of this decade. #Zero #TOH #Race #Tubelight are 100 times better than this crap. Tubelight Ke Baad Ek Baar Fir, Salman khan Ne Maar Khane Ki Galti Ki Hai, Maarne Ki Bajaye. And his Fans won't like it at all. Therefore i give 2*!"

KRK Also Took A Dig At Bharat's Script

"Today I can understand that why @priyankachopra did "Bahana of Shadi" to leave #Bharat? She must have gone in coma after listening the script from Ali Abbas Zafar!🤪😁."

"Only @RGVzoomin doesn't give #Aag but actually every director gives at least one #Aag in his career and #Bharat is Ali Abbas Zafar's #Aag!"