    Karan Johar Hits Back At A Troll Accusing Him Of Keeping His Kids Away From Mother's Love!

    Karan Johar opted for surrogacy and became a single parent to twins Yash and Roohi in February 2017. The filmmaker is cherishing the joy of fatherhood with his kids and regularly keeps posting adorable pictures and videos on Instagram.

    While Karan is often applauded for his brave choice, this is a section of people on the internet who indulge in spreading negativity and posting hate comments. A user recently targeted Johar by accusing him of keeping his children away from their mother's love. Not the one to keep quiet, Karan gave a befitting reply to the troller.

    Karan's Reply Deserves An Applause

    Replying to the hate tweet, Karan wrote, "Ma'm!! With all due respect! Get a life! There are larger issues the country is combatting at the moment and it can very well do without your narrow mindedness! My babies are being LOVED and that's all that matters...and FYI they have a mother!! My mother! Get it! ???"

    The Filmmaker Recently Opened Up About Being A Single Parent

    "Being a single parent is really very scary and daunting. In many ways, you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It's because I want that love for myself. I felt there was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children."

    KJo On Kids Missing Out The Love Of Both Parents

    "It's daunting because post my mother-and that thought scares me every single day-I just hope that I have all the love in my heart to give them and to not make them feel incomplete in any other way and not make them feel like they are missing out on a certain part of the parental process."

    These Are The Lessons Which He Would Teach Yash & Roohi

    All I can do is love with all my heart...All I can do is also make sure that they do the right thing because I have grown up very strongly with a very strong sense of right and wrong by my parents. And I want to inculcate that in Yash and Roohi myself."

    On the work space, Karan is all set to don the director's hat for his period-drama Takht which includes an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhavi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
