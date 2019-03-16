Karan Johar & Janhvi Kapoor Were Spotted At Dharma Productions; Akshay Kumar Promotes Kesari
Bollywood director Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at KJo's Dharma Productions office. Akshay Kumar posed for cameras while promoting his upcoming film Kesari. Twinkle Khanna was snapped when she headed out for lunch on Saturday afternoon. Shahid Kapoor and Sooraj Pancholi were both snapped after their work out session at the gym. Check out these pictures of these celebrities!
Karan Johar & Janhvi Kapoor Meet At The Dharma Office
Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor were both spotted at the old office of Dharma Productions. KJo looked uber cool in a black hoodie and snazzy sunglasses. Janhvi was a pretty sight in a playful black polka dot dress teamed with a pair of white sneakers. Janhvi has been signed for Karan Johar's big production Takht, which has a star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
Akshay Kumar At The Promotions Of Kesari
Akshay Kumar was promoting his upcoming movie Kesari on Saturday evening. He posed for the cameras at the promotions wearing a cool look in a white graphic sweatshirt and khaki green pants. He will be starring opposite Parineeti Chopra in the movie. Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh, and is expected to hit the theatres on March 21st.
Twinkle Khanna Heads Out For Lunch
Twinkle Khanna headed out for a weekend lunch at a popular café in Bandra, Mumbai. Twinkle was dressed for summer, wearing a blue button down shirt with printed shorts, and a pair of rhinestone kolhapuri slippers.
Shahid Kapoor Hits The Gym
Shahid Kapoor hit the gym on Saturday afternoon. He looked cool in a black sweatshirt with black pants. Shahid will next be seen on the big screen in Kabir Singh, a Bollywood remake of the Telugu superhit movie Arjun Reddy. Shahid will be starring opposite Kiara Advani in the movie.
Sooraj Pancholi Snapped After A Work Out Session
Sooraj Pancholi too was snapped after a work out session on Saturday afternoon. He sported a white sweatshirt with black track pants and a matching hat.
MOST READ: Bollywood Actress Aarti Chabria Engaged In A Private Ceremony, Likely To Get Married In April