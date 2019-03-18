Karan Johar’s Mom Hiroo Johar’s B’Day Bash: Jaya Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore & Others Attend

KJo Organized A Birthday Bash For His Mum Hiroo Johar

Film producer Hiroo Johar turned a year older on Monday and a birthday bash was hosted by her dear son Karan Johar. Hiroo looked lovely in a pastel green salwar suit as she cut a double tiered rose colored birthday cake. Karan had organized the lovely party at a popular restaurant in Mumbai which is frequented by many celebrities.

A Sweet Moment Between Karan And His Mum

Everyone knows that Karan Johar is very close to his mother Hiroo Johar. He had invited many of Hiroo's friends from the film fraternity and outside the fraternity to make the birthday bash very special for his mother. A sweet moment between Karan and his mum Hiroo was captured before she cut her birthday cake. Karan posted this picture on his Instagram and captioned it, "Happy birthday to the big love of my life!!!! Happy birthday mama!!!! ❤❤❤ love you so much!!!!❤❤❤❤❤" (sic)

Jaya Bachchan Looks Elegant At Hiroo Johar's Birthday Bash

Jaya Bachchan attended the birthday bash of Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar on Saturday. She looked elegant in an off white salwar suit which she accessorized with layered pearl necklace.

Sharmila Tagore Smiles For Cameras

The classy Sharmila Tagore smiled for pictures as the paparazzi snapped her before she went in for Hiroo Johar's birthday bash. Sharmila ji looked lovely in a coral embroidered button down kurta.

Shobha Kapoor Attends The Birthday Party

Producer Shobha Kapoor also made it to KJo's mum, Hiroo Johar's birthday party on Monday afternoon. Shobha Kapoor donned a white and golden salwar kameez and accessorized with a kundan necklace.

Natasha Poonawalla & KJo Pose For Pics

Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla and Karan Johar posed for pictures being snapped by the paparazzi. Natasha wore an eccentric white tunic with blue floral print on it and matching pants. She wore a navy blue cardigan over it and accessorized with a sun hat, big quirky earrings, and a hot pink handbag. Karan looked funky in a Louis Vuitton zip up hoodie which he teamed with a white shirt and ripped denims.

Anu Dewan At Hiroo Johar's B'Day Bash

Anu Dewan was also present at Hiroo Johar's birthday party on Saturday at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. She looked pretty in a black top which she teamed with a pleated skirt.

Salma Khan Also Attends The Party

Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan posed for pictures with other guests who attended Hiroo Johar's birthday bash on Saturday. She looked elegant in a pastel green kurta suit which she teamed with matching palazzo pants.