Karan Johar: My Own Segment In 'Ghost Stories' Scares Me!

Karan Johar, who has directed one of the four segments of the anthology Ghost Stories, attended the special screening of the movie along with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akthar and Dibakar Banejee in Mumbai recently.

While interacting with reporters at the movie screening, Karan Johar revealed that his own segment from Ghost Stories scares him to hell. He said IANS, "I feel scared for my own film. I think other films in this anthology are really scary and my films for other reasons scare me. I think it will take a lot of time to talk about our individual films but we just want to say that we are feeling really excited for it. It's a really unique concept of anthology."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director further added, "'Ghost Stories' comes under horror genre which people like to watch together. It will be a great community viewing experience. People like to watch and enjoy these kind of films together and they like to feel scared together while watching the film. It's our (Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar banerjee) third film together and it's our second film with (producers) Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua. We all feel that our journey of anthologies may continue forever. Normally, people start their new year with a bang but we are going to start this year with scary feeling."

The screening was attended by Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah, Kusha Kapila, Avinash Tiwary, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua, Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha. Ghost Stories will hit Netflix on January 1.

Karan Johar's segment features Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary. The couple were seen getting married in the trailer. It looked like the couple were haunted by Avinash's grandmother.

