Karan Johar On ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': There Was No Logic Or Backstory To The Characters

After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turned 21 last week, director Karan Johar opened up about his debut film. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in key roles, the film was released in 1998.

Karan, in an interview to Mid-day, revealed that he isn't sure about the film's ethics and gender politics. He said, "Rahul doesn't stand for very much. He's a deeply confused character, doesn't know what he wants and, really, didn't do a lot much in the movie. Whatever happened to him was because there were people pushing him - his dead wife's spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart and Shah Rukh's personal charisma. There was no logic or backstory to the characters. You don't know what Shah Rukh, or anyone else, does for a living in the movie. And the eight letters - one for each birthday - made no sense, either."

He spoke about how differently he would make the film if he has to direct it today. "I'd give him a spine and more EQ [emotional quotient]. I'd also introduce more confrontation. Rahul, today, would be able to have an open conversation with Anjali. He'll know that she likes him and he'd address that with her. If Tina were to die, he'd come to terms with his feelings for Anjali and go back to her, not sit moping," he said.

It is to be noted that Karan wrote the film when he was 24 with no formal training or experience in filmmaking, and said that his sensibilities have changed over time.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Karan Johar's Takht will start early next year. The film will be about the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. While Ranveer Singh will play the role of Aurangzeb, Vicky Kaushal will play Shikoh.