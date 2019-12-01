Karan Johar On Pay Gap: It Is About The Artiste And Not The Gender

Karan Johar, one of the biggest names Bollywood, attended the 'We The Women event in Mumbai and spoke about pay gap in the Hindi film industry. The ace filmmaker admitted that this is an important issue and added that things are heading in the right direction. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director also made it clear that through Dhrama Productions, he will soon be producing two female-centric movies, where the female leads will get proper credit.

"I believe, there has been a huge evolution in pay parity. Today, there are women who are helming films. There are two films, I am producing, which have women as protagonists. The actresses will be given credit and profit share," he said.

Karan Johar, however, added that it is not fair to make unnecessary comparisons as each individual/artiste and genre is different.

"Things vary from artiste to artiste. It is not from man to woman, There are some women who get much more than men and then there are certain men who get more than some women. It is about artistes and there cannot be any generalisations,"he added.

In case, you did not know, pay disparity has become a burning issue in the industry. Recently, Taapsee Pannu said that her remuneration is usually a fraction of what her male co-stars receive. She also pointed out that fans often associate films with the hero rather than the actress, which is not right. Similarly, Priyanka Chopra too has been quite vocal about the topic.

Coming back to Karan Johar, he is gearing up for the release of his latest production venture Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. It has piqued the curiosity and this might work in its favour. Diljit Dosanjh and 'Kabir Singh' fame Kiara Advani too are a part of the lively comedy.

