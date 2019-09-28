Karan Johar On Takht: This Is The Film That'll Get Me Nervous

During an interaction with film critic Rajeev Masand, filmmaker Karan Johar said he has never been nervous about starting a new project. The director stated that he will be scared during the shooting of Takht as the upcoming historical film involves getting into the minds of characters he doesn't even know.

The film will be about the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. While Ranveer Singh will play the role of Aurangzeb, Vicky Kaushal will play Shikoh.

"This is the film that'll get me nervous. I've not been nervous in the other experiences because they've always been about people I know. But I don't know these people. To get into the heads of Shah Jahan, Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, I had to do a lot of reading, researching, soul searching to understand their minds about their ambitions, failings, highs and lows in the 16th century. It's not something I can comprehend easily," the filmmaker said.

Written by Sumit Roy, the dialogues for the film will be penned by Hussain Haidry. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director stated that the philosophy of Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb is still relevant.

"If you read anything about Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb... They were relevant to history and are relevant even today, their ethos is relevant even today. When you see the film you'll probably realise what I'm talking about," he said.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, the film will also have Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

Karan stated that the cast will be great as many of them are friends in real life, too. He stated that he was not worried about them as they are invested in the film. Takht's shooting will start early next year.