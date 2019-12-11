Karan Johar Opens Up On Mid-Life Crisis; Says He Has Started Wearing More Bling Because Of It

Karan Johar is one of Bollywood's most popular filmmakers, who has delivered some of its biggest blockbusters. Karan admits that he is currently going through a mid-life crisis, which is showing up on his fashion choices and diet.

Karan appeared on the chat show, 'Not Just Supper Stars', with his close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The filmmaker got talking about Manish's sense of style. "Manish Malhotra has a very specific sense of his own. He's very flashy and flamboyant as a designer but very sober when it comes to his personal sense," he said.

He compared it with his own current style and said, "I think I'm going through a mid-life crisis so I'm wearing a lot of colour and bling. So, in our own ways we're combating the age and stage we are at."

He also got talking about wanting to go on a diet, and explained how he is a 'silent eater'. "I've been on some eight thousand diets and that's ruined my metabolism. Also, I've been one of those silent eaters -- those who don't eat in front of others but eat silently at night. I'm that kind of an eater but Manish starts getting into a bad mood, if you don't feed him," he said.

When asked if he enjoys stalking people on social media, Karan admitted that he stalks all the time and that he has no problem with it. He said that it is his midnight activity, and that he is at his stalking optimum best when he is lying in bed right before he sleeps.

Karan will soon begin the shoot of his magnum opus, 'Takht', which is a period drama based on the Mughal empire. Takht has a huge star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan-Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Recreation Leaves Shah Rukh Khan Embarrassed!

ALSO READ: It's Official! Deepika Padukone And Karan Johar Are Back Together