    Karan Johar Party Controversy Gets Bigger; Open Letter Surfaces Which Criticizes The Filmmaker

    Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's private party where he hosted many celebs from the industry has now turned into a big controversy. After Karan posted a short video of his party in a frivolous manner, an MLA tweeted accusing Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others who were at the party of having consumed drugs, starting a controversy. This issue seems to be snowballing further with an open letter addressed to Karan Johar, tweeted from an unverified account.

    KJo Party Controversy: Open Letter Criticizes Karan

    Karan Johar's fun party video which features Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and others, has now got people speculating that there were drugs consumed at the event. An open letter from an account called 'Not Kangana' written to Karan asks questions such as why he posted a video flaunting his closeness with stars after a series of flops. It brings out the Hardik Pandya controversy and accuses Karan of being responsible for it. Read the full letter here -

    MLA Manjinder S Sirsa was the first to accuse the celebs, based on how they 'looked' drugged. He tweeted - "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality

    Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!

    I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09" (sic)

    Politician Milind Deora jumped in defense of the celebs as his wife, Pooja Shetty Deora, was at the party and she confirmed that this was a false accusation. The couple demanded that the MLA immediately apologize to the celebs. Milind Deora tweeted - "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a "drugged state" so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology" (sic)

    But Sirsa retorted with a tweet asking the celebs to prove that he is wrong by taking a dope test. He wrote, "Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter" (sic)

    He also tweeted, "Neither I know @milinddeora; nor his family. I didn't share this video to harass anyone but to expose Bollywood stars who are themselves into drugs yet defamed our youth calling them drug addict!!

    I would never apologise to these drug addicts." (sic)

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 0:17 [IST]
