Karan Johar Reveals That Being A Single Parent To Yash And Roohi Is Daunting; Read Up!

Karan Johar is one of the most successful Bollywood directors and producers out there. But even the most successful people's lives can be unfulfilled. This space in Karan's life was fulfilled when he became a father to his twins Yash and Roohi. Karan had Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2017 and while it has added a new dimension of love to his life, he says that it is not an easy ride.

On a chat show recently, Karan was in conversation with Ranveer Singh when he revealed that it is not easy to be a single parent. It was the first time he opened up about this aspect of his being a father. He said, "Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself."

Karan also added, "There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children. Oddly, they call me dad and call my mom (Hiroo Johar) 'mama'. They don't call her daadi. Because I feel we are co-parenting them. So I am trying very hard that both of us fulfill the roles of mother and a father completely."

The adorable twins turned two years old just a few days back, and many celebrities attended the kiddie birthday party organized for them. Varun Dhawan's cute pictures with Yash and Roohi flooded the internet. Siddharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia and others also attended the birthday bash.

