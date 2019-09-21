Karan Johar Reveals He Cried When Article 377 Was Abolished, Says Next Is Same-s*x Marriages

‘I Cried For The Fact That There Was Finally Freedom'

"I just woke up and I cried. I cried for the community. I cried for the fact that there was finally freedom. There was one love and equal love for our great country to have supported this. It was a historical judgement. I'm so glad that it is finally accepted legally, that you can love who you desire to without any legal pressures on them," KJo said at the event when he was asked his opinion on Article 377 getting abolished.

He Further Added…

"That particular day, 6th of September, was ironically my father's (Yash Chopra) birthday. I felt within me and for the community - freedom."

Karan Hopes For Same-s*x Marriages To Happen

"The next step is same-s*x marriages are allowed in our country. That is the next step I aspire for as an Indian, as a human being, at a humanitarian level. I hope that happens very soon."

On The Drug Party Accusations

He also addressed the issue of allegations against him stating that he hosted a ‘drug' party, "Would I be stupid, in bright lights, to put out a video of a group of friends if there was a consumption of any medical substance? My mother lives on the same level as that particular drawing room. She was with us, had dinner with us, we chatted, it was that kind of evening. "She went back and this video was taken. After that there was this big uproar on social media and I was really angered with the kind of responses coming in."