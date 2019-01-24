SHE HAS TO DIE! Karan Johar Feels A Girl Should Be PUNISHED For Not Reciprocating Love & We're Shook

When Karan Was Asked If He Wants To Change Anything About His Past Films, Here’s What He Said:

"Actually I have a problem with all my films besides Ae Dil Hai Mushkil because that's a film I wanted to make even while knowing that the last act may get a polarised response.

It's a film I wanted to make because it's personal and was cathartic for me. Ranbir (Kapoor) played me. I wanted to deal with the injury caused by a heartbreak."

Karan Reveals Why He Killed Anushka’s Character In ADHM

"The last track met with many polarised responses and rightfully so, but I was like she (Anushka Sharma's character Alizeh who doesn't reciprocate Ayan's feelings) didn't love him, she has to die. I wrote this character.

He loved her so crazily. She could've loved him back, why couldn't she? So she got cancer and she died."

Yes peeps! Karan Johar, the great filmmaker, just said that and we're as appalled as you!

Karan Johar Justifies Punishing ‘Alizeh’

When asked didn't he feel like that he's punishing her for not reciprocating Ayan's love, he said, "Well, she got punished, I wrote it. See, a filmmaker is a God, you write, you create and you destroy."

The Journalist Calls It A ‘Problematic’ Idea & Here’s How Karan Reacted..

Karan says, "How is it problematic? He was not inappropriate with her. I mean, okay, yes in that one part, that one section, on the terrace. Right.

I didn't look at it like that, to me he was just a puppy who was just in love and it's not like she didn't love him. She just didn't love him in the way that he wanted her to love him."

Surprisingly, Karan Is Not Even ‘Apologetic’ About it

Karan says, "About the physical aggression, I apologise. That is not something I had thought of earlier and I should have."

But I am not going to be apologetic about his relentlessness and his love, because he loved her even after she was gone."

He never stopped loving her. That's the way I feel about the big loves of my life. I will never stop loving them and I may not go so relentless in my pursuit of love but I believe Ayan was a lover.

Throughout The Interview, Karan Was Hell Bent That Anushka’s Character Has to DIE

When the interviewer asked Karan, "She can go her own way and not die of a terminal illness," Karan replied, "And that was also a thought, yes, but I said no, she has to die. I could not have gone indie on it. But this is how I envisaged Ae Dil to be. I wanted Anushka to die, I didn't change it till the end."

Whom Is Karan Hinting At?

When Karan was asked if the ‘person' has seen ADHM, because of whom he made this film, Karan said, "Yeah, the person definitely has seen the movie and given me an opinion and everything and now it's a part of my emotional legacy."

"Every other film is my love for Hindi cinema but this is my most personal film. I can't see it anymore. I can't see it ever because I go through a lot and it takes me back to a time that I don't want to think of.

Like that scene where he puts a gamla on his chest. Heartbreak is actually like a physical weight. The film takes me back to that space."