    Karan Johar: I Have Never Been In A Really Serious Relationship

    Karan Johar is known for speaking his mind out as he doesn't believe in mincing words while putting his opinions. Currently, the director might be facing a low phase as his recent production, Kalank, failed at the box office terribly. However, on the personal front, he's leading a very peaceful life.

    Speaking of his life post entering fatherhood, Karan Johar told Rajeev Masand, "I think it's changed me in more ways than I can actually explain. I can't believe that I have people who call me 'Dadda'...who kind of say 'don't go' when I am leaving the room and who kind of come and just need me to hug them."

    He further added, "I've never felt that before. I've never been in a really serious relationship. So, this kind of love, it just hits me really hard. I don't think I've been loved in that kind of pure innocent way ever. Like you know there has been love from friendships and love from parents and members of my family but I haven't seen this pure unadulterated love."

    Karan Johar also revealed that now he's more responsible as a human being. He concluded by saying that he has an out-of-body emotional experience every morning when he sees them and when they call him 'Dadda'.

    Speaking of his next directorial, KJo will soon don the hat of a director for Takht; the film which casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

