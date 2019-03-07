English
    Karan Johar Shared A GLIMPSE Of Kalank With An Emotional Post And Told WHEN It Will Be Unraveled!

    By
    |

    Fans and cinephiles have been eagerly waiting for the much talked about Karan Johar production, Kalank. The movie is a period drama set in the 40s, having a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Kemmu.

    While we will have to wait a little more to catch the movie in the theatres, Karan Johar is all set to welcome us to the world of Kalank, as the movie will be unraveled today, March 7th, 2019. Karan took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of the movie with an emotional post, and shared that tomorrow, Kalank will be unraveled!

    Karan Johar Shares A GLIMPSE Of Kalank!

    Karan Johar shared this enchanting glimpse from his next big production Kalank, and wrote an emotional post about the project dear to his heart. "A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn't fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40's but it's heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.....#KALANK". (sic).

    View this post on Instagram

    A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn’t fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.....#KALANK

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 6, 2019 at 6:24am PST

    Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also took to their social media to share that Kalank will be unraveled today, March 7th, 2019.

    View this post on Instagram

    कलंक 🍂

    A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 6, 2019 at 8:07am PST

    Varun had recently posted on Instagram, "It's my fourth film with Alia Bhatt. Wow, and it always feels like it's new. She is amazing in the film but one thing she has done great is run very well, and I'm proud of her. Lol. She knows she is my favourite but Shanaya, Kavya, Vaidehi and... wait for it, you guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her. All our fans, we work damn hard just to make sure we don't let you down and hope we don't."

    Well, we just cannot wait to watch Kalank on the big screen, which is set to hit the theatres on April 19th, 2019.

    Read more about: kalank karan johar
    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 2:17 [IST]
