Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Among Bollywood Celebrities To Congratulate Modi's ‘Fit India' Movement

Popular director-cum-producer Karan Johar took to Twitter and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the 'fit India' movement. He also congratulated sports Minister Kiran Rijiju and said that the movement would inspire people to stay fit.

He wrote, "Congratulations to our honourable PM @narendramodi & sports minister @kirenrijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement."

Rishi Kapoor, who was also inspired by the Prime Minister's initiative, took to the micro-blogging site and stated that the 'Fit India Movement' will inspire people to stay fit.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who has always stood on the side of a healthy lifestyle, had also congratulated the Prime Minister for his initiative. She posted a video of herself performing yoga and wrote, "In today's fast-paced life, being fit is as important as breathing. So, I urge you all to join me in our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @PMOIndia's initiative, the 'Fit India' campaign. Pledge to make fitness a way of life today. @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia."

PM Modi launched the 'Fit India' Movement' on Thursday, at a colourful ceremony and stated that the initiative is aimed at taking the country towards a healthier path. India's native martial art forms, dance and music were presented at the event.

"Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run. But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough," Modi added.

Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju, National sports awards winners of this year, were also present among others at the event.

(Social media posts are unedited)