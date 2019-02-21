Karan Johar’s Swag At The Airport Is Unmissable; Disha Patani Goes Casual Cool At The Airport

Karan Johar Impresses Us With His Swag At The Airport

Karan Johar is known for his love for fashion and flaunting cool airport looks every time he is snapped at the airport. Today his swag was unmissable when he was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. KJo sported an oversized black graphic hoodie with black harlem pants and a pair of white sneakers as he prepared to jet off somewhere.

Disha Patani Goes Casual At The Airport

Disha Patani too was snapped at the airport on Thursday afternoon. She sported a casual cool look to the airport, wearing a white Guess crop top with a pair of high waist flare bottom denims and grey sneakers. After Baaghi 2, Disha will next be seen on the big screen in Salman Khan's Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, and Varun Dhawan who will make a cameo appearance.

Parineeti Chopra Snapped At A Studio With A Friend

Parineeti Chopra was snapped at a studio in Mumbai with a friend. She looked snazzy in green velvet coordinates and a white crop top, and a pair of flip flops. After starring in Namaste England opposite Arjun Kapor in 2018, Parineeti has three films lined up for 2019. She will be seen in Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, Kesari and Jabariya Jodi this year.

Arjun Kapoor Snapped At A Popular Club

Arjun Kapoor hit it up at a popular club in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday night. He gave a thumbs up to the cameras when he was snapped outside the club. Arjun was sporting a casual look in a white t-shirt, blue denims, a black jacket which he had slung over his shoulders, and accessorized with a hat and a snazzy pair of sunglasses. Arjun too will be seen in three movies this year. He will be starring opposite Parineeti again in Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, and will also appear in India's Most Wanted, and Panipat.