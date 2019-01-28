Karan Johar’s Swag Is Unmissable At The Airport; Deepika Padukone Returns From Bangalore

KJo's Airport Swag

Karan Johar was snapped at the airport in Mumbai on Monday morning. Karan's airport swag was unmissable as he walked out of the airport. Karan was wearing a black turtleneck with black pants, paired with white sneakers. He wore a cool lemon yellow coat over his outfit and sported a pair of snazzy sunglasses. Karan was returning from a World Economic Forum meet held in Davos, Switzerland, from where he kept giving his fans regular updates of ‘outfit of the day'.

Karan Was Returning From A WEF Meet At Davos

It was an honour for Karan to be invited to the WEF for the third time. "I am extremely honoured to be invited to the World Economic Forum at Davos for the third time as a cultural leader. It's such an exciting meeting ground that facilitates exchange of ideas, conversations at these world-class forums. It was a fantastic experience this year, where I was part of two very interesting panels that discussed a wealth of such innovative ideas," he said as reported by Mid-Day.

Deepika Returns From Airport

Deepika Padukone was also snapped at the airport on Monday afternoon. She sported a casual look but looked pretty nevertheless. She wore an oversized white tee with navy blue jeans, and teamed her look with an olive leather jacket. She wore a pair of white sneakers and her signature black sunglasses. Deepika was returning from a trip to her hometown, Bangalore. On the work front, Deepika has started work on her upcoming film, Chhapaak, a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will also be producing for the first time in this Meghna Gulzar directed film.

Jackie's Cool Quotient Is Always High

Jackie Shroff's cool quotient is always high, but today it was over the roof when the paparazzi spotted him at the Mumbai airport. Jackie sported a black tee, paired with brown corduroy pants and a maroon bomber jacket over it as he prepared to jet off somewhere.