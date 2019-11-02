    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Karan Johar's Sweet Birthday Post For Shah Rukh Khan Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today!

      Shahrukh Khan birthday: Karan Johar's special wish for SRK on birthday | FilmiBeat

      Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today and fans just can't keep calm. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan has been trending on the internet since midnight as people continue to shower love on the birthday boy.

      We all know that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a close friendship which has grown stronger with every passing year. The latter calls King Khan his 'elder brother' and never fails to express his love and respect for the superstar.

      As Shah Rukh turns a year older today, Karan took to his Instagram page to wish the actor in his own special way. The filmmaker shared a series of pictures featuring him and SRK along with a heartfelt message. Check it out here.

      SRK Has A Huge Influence In Karan's Life

      SRK Has A Huge Influence In Karan's Life

      KJo took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life!"

      The Director Thanked SRK For Supporting Him In Tough Times

      The Director Thanked SRK For Supporting Him In Tough Times

      He further wrote, "Like the best preacher teacher I have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know...."

      When KJo Defended Shah Rukh Khan

      When KJo Defended Shah Rukh Khan

      King Khan is yet to announce his next film after 'Zero's debacle. While speculations continue to float about the same, Karan recently said at India Today conclave, "He is terrific actor, he is a megastar. Maybe he has had a few films that under-performed but you cannot forget the fact that he represents super-stardom. He has the majestic aura and every time you say the word super-stardom - you think Shah Rukh Khan and that is never going to be grabbed away from him. He has taken a year off only to analyse and when he is going to come back with a film, it is going to be talking point in the industry. So, you can't erase somebody's lineage, somebody's talent by a few setbacks."

      Lean On

      Lean On

      This candid picture of Shah Rukh leaning over Karan Johar's shoulder on the sets of 'My Name Is Khan' is cute beyond words.

      Ufff, Those Dimples!

      Ufff, Those Dimples!

      That dimpled smile of the superstar never fails to make the ladies go weak in their knees.

      Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 6 Times King Khan Floored Us With His Wit!

      Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
