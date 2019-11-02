Karan Johar's Sweet Birthday Post For Shah Rukh Khan Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today!

SRK Has A Huge Influence In Karan's Life

KJo took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life!"

The Director Thanked SRK For Supporting Him In Tough Times

He further wrote, "Like the best preacher teacher I have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know...."

When KJo Defended Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is yet to announce his next film after 'Zero's debacle. While speculations continue to float about the same, Karan recently said at India Today conclave, "He is terrific actor, he is a megastar. Maybe he has had a few films that under-performed but you cannot forget the fact that he represents super-stardom. He has the majestic aura and every time you say the word super-stardom - you think Shah Rukh Khan and that is never going to be grabbed away from him. He has taken a year off only to analyse and when he is going to come back with a film, it is going to be talking point in the industry. So, you can't erase somebody's lineage, somebody's talent by a few setbacks."

This candid picture of Shah Rukh leaning over Karan Johar's shoulder on the sets of 'My Name Is Khan' is cute beyond words.

That dimpled smile of the superstar never fails to make the ladies go weak in their knees.