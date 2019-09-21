Karan Johar Takes Responsibility For Kalank’s Failure; 'It Failed Because We Gave Something Wrong'

Karan Johar is taking responsibility for the failure of Kalank. Kalank was a much anticipated film this year, which failed to live up to audience's expectations. Having a huge star cast of Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, Kalank was the talk of town before its release. Promising a grand production and an even grander story-telling, it looked like Kalank was going to be KJo's biggest project so far.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai, Karan Johar addressed the failure of Kalank. "We just released a film that was a global disaster [Kalank]. It was a setback for us," he said.

Although Kalank started off on a good note at the box office, it eventually fizzled out. Karan went on to add that it is not the big production houses or superstars who attract audiences and hold their attention in the cinemas anymore. Good storytelling has taken over.

He said, "I don't think that anyone is larger than other. Everyone is doing their bit. All the big ticket films have not proved their worth. It is no longer about big actors or sets attracting the audience but the content. Writers are the strongest in cinema these days. We are in an industry that is acknowledging writers."

Taking responsibility for the film, KJo said, "They will come to you if you give them strong content. If our film has failed at the box office, then we have given them [audience] something wrong."

Karan is gearing up for his magnum opus, Takht. The film is going to be a multi starrer period drama, starring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The film will release sometime in late 2020.

