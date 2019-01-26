English
    Karan Johar Takes A Sharp Dig At Kangana Ranaut: No Lead Actor Has Asked For Her

    Karan Johar's cold war with Kangana Ranaut has always been one hot topic of discussion. Recently, in an interview to Huffingtonpost, Karan talked about his equation with her and took a sharp dig at her by saying that no actor or director asks for her. He said, "I have no problem with her. Tomorrow, if I feel like she is really required for a film, I will work with her."

    Why KJo Didn’t Cast Kangana Yet?

    "The film I was directing didn't have any scope for her, in my opinion, and no director has come to me with the desire to cast her. I, therefore, have not cast her."

    ‘No Lead Actor Has Asked For Her’

    "No lead actor has asked for her. Just because we had personal differences doesn't mean we are not going to work together. Anurag Kashyap and I had a huge problem but he still wrote dialogues for Kurbaan. I am a working filmmaker."

    However, Karan Says He’s Open To Work With Kangana In Future

    "I don't have problems or issues with anybody and I certainly don't take them to my workplace. If the film demands a Kangana, if a filmmaker wants her then why not? It's a commercial deal and there are no emotions involved in commerce."

    Karan Also Reacted To Hardik-Rahul Controversy

    Speaking of the same, Karan said, "I think it has driven me to a point of not caution, but fear, because I don't want to feel responsible for people's careers.

    It makes uncomfortable, unhappy and leaves a lingering feeling of guilt."

    He Further Added..

    "All I can say is I hope the powers to really give them a second chance. They are young and dynamic cricketers. Everyone deserves a second chance.

    While I am in full support of trial by media-and I believe it's a really essential powerful force, trial by social media, trial by media are very important to keep many things in check- sometimes, you know, the harshness of a punishment can really harm a career of an individual who may have already repented."

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 2:28 [IST]
