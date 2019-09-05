Karan Johar To Introduce Newbie Lakshya in Dostana 2

After filmmaker Karan Johar stated that the sequel to Dostana will also have a newbie playing one of the important roles in the film, he announced that one Lakshya, will be making his debut in the film, Dostana - 2.

The first installment of the film was released in 2008 and it had Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham playing the lead roles. The director-producer had earlier announced that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will star in the movie and a newbie will also join the team, to make it a trio.

This kept people speculating for months as the name of the newbie was not revealed earlier. Karan broke the suspense finally. He took to Instagram on Thursday and announced the name of the third lead actor for his movie. He shared a series of pictures of the actor and welcomed him with a warm post.

He wrote, "Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome @itslakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings..." (sic)

Collin D'Cunha will be starting his career as a director with Dostana 2. The original film, which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, was the story of two men who were a make-believe gay couple. They enacted their love for each other constantly throughout the film in order to secure an apartment.

However, it becomes a triangular love story, when both of them fall for the same girl. When they go all-out to win her heart, they realise that she loves someone else. While Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham played the role of the fake gay couple, Priyanka Chopra played the female lead role.