English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Karan Johar To Remake Vijay Devarakonda's Telugu Film Dear Comrade In Hindi!

    By
    |

    Southern cinephiles are buzzing with excitement over the much awaited release of Telugu film Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Devarakonda. Now Bollywood fans have something to look forward to as director-producer Karan Johar just announced that he will be remaking the film in Hindi. KJo watched the movie with its lead actor Vijay today, and immediately took to his social media to confirm the film's Bollywood remake.

    Dear Comrade’s Hindi Remake To Be Produced By KJo

    Hindi filmmaker Karan Johar, with much excitement, watched the much awaited Telugu film Dear Comrade on Tuesday, and confirmed that he will be producing the film under the banner of Dharma Productions. He met with the film's lead Vijay Devarakonda, and announced that he has brought the rights to the film.

    Posting a picture with Vijay on his Instagram, KJo wrote, "Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran."

    He went on to write. "Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!" (sic)

    Check out the post here -

    Dear Comrade is going to be the second film starring Vijay Devarakonda which will be remade in Hindi; the first one being Arjun Reddy which was remade as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film released in June and it has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year till now. However, it has been embroiled in its fair share of controversies. Kabir Singh was seen to be misogynistic and promoting a violent and sexist take on love.

    MOST READ: Watch Video: Sushmita Sen's Aerial Work Out Will Impress You For Sure!

    More

    DEAR COMRADE News
    View this post on Instagram

    Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue